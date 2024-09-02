Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 710,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,981. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

