Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Bought by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises about 1.1% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 815,048 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,828,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 370,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

