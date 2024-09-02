Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) is FSA Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

FSA Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.9% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FSA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

