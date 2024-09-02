Insider Selling: Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Sells £32,600 in Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) insider Alison McGregor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £32,600 ($42,990.90).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

Shares of LON FSV opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 301.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,150.00 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335.50 ($4.42).

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

