Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 552,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.02 million, a PE ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 245.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 856,386 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 97,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

