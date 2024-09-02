Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $23.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

