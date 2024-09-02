Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $23.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
About Insurance Australia Group
