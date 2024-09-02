Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

INTC stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. 177,785,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,625,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.