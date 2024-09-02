Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $23.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $855.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $857.25. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

