Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $524,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,819,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,470. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

