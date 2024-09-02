Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.47.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $901.81. The stock had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,496. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $808.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

