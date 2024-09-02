Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,433,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

