International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.13. 4,750,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $181.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $202.17. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

