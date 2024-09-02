International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $59,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $202.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $202.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.