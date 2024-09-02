Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,015. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

