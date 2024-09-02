Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.