Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( NASDAQ:KBWR Free Report ) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.