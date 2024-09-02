Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
