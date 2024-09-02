Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after buying an additional 206,608 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

