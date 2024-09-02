Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.