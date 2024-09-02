Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

