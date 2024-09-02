Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $669,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $175.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.77. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

