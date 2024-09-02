Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

RSP traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

