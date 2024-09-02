Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.