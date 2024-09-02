IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $10.05 on Monday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

