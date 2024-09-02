iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.37. 399,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,687. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
