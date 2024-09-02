iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.37. 399,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,687. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.