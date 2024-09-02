iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of BATS GOVZ opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.
About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
