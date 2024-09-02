iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

