iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $566.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.85. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

