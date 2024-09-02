iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.75 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $551.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

