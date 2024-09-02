iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,140 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,734. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

