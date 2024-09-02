iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA opened at $44.60 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

