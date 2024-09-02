iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Purchased by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,204. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

