iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Announces Dividend of $0.13

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1303 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

