iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK) Declares Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1414 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBHK stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

