iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 186,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

