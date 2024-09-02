iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $31,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after buying an additional 488,114 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 707,352 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 745,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,899,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

