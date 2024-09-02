iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.32. 2,171,271 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

