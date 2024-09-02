iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lifted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,375,000 after purchasing an additional 258,104 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

