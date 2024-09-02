iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 10th Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.46. 1,706,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,302. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

