iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

