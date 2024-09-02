iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 16,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $280.81. 327,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.74. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

