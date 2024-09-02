iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,569. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

