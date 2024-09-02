iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 154,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,569. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.