iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
DVY opened at $134.07 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
