iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.
