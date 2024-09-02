Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Itaú Unibanco last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

