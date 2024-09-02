J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 235,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

