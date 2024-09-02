J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

