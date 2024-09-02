Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.14. 9,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249. The firm has a market cap of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $72.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
