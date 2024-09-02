JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 19.3% in August

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,572,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.