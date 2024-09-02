JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Update

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 99,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 757,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JIADE Trading Up 2.0 %

JDZG opened at $0.52 on Monday. JIADE has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

